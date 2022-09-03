ajc logo
Marcia LaBudde Smith, 72, died peacefully at home while comforted by her husband on August 26, 2022, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.

Born in Dixon, Illinois, Marcia was the daughter of the late Chester and Regina LaBudde. She moved to Georgia with her family in 1950 and grew up in Atlanta. Marcia graduated from Northside High School and Macon Junior College, where she met her husband Rob Smith. Marcia then graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene. She had a successful career as a dental hygienist for over 40 years and cared deeply about her patients.

Marcia was an extraordinary seamstress gifted in French hand sewing, smocking, embroidery, and heirloom quilting. She volunteered countless hours sewing baptismal cloths for parishioners at her church, preemie gowns for babies in the hospital, and costumes for student musicals at Marist School. Marcia was also a long time member of the Atlanta Smocking Guild. At the center of Marcia's life was her Catholic faith. She was an incredible wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.

Marcia is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Rob Smith; children Eric Smith and Leslie Neubauer (James); grandchildren Sonny, Sinclair, Bobby, and Beau; brothers Lynn LaBudde (Virginia) and Bruce LaBudde (Diane); sister Diane Fletcher; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Regina LaBudde, and her sister Nola LaBudde. Many thanks to her caregivers, Pamela Combs, Esther Blow, Henrietta Aniemeka, & Sarah Morris, for helping Marcia enjoy a level of independence and dignity in her final years.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church St. NE, Marietta, GA, 30060. Marcia's funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA, 30327. Donations in her honor may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org).




Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

