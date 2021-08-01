ajc logo
X

Smith, Maggie

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Maggie

Age 94, of Dalton Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born November 16, 1926, to the late Ever West and preceded by her daughter Catherine Louise Smith.

She leaves behind her loving granddaughter Erica L. Holloman-Hill (Gary) of Atlanta; four great grandsons, Asim, Asad, Asir, and Asun Hill of Atlanta; three nieces; great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Maggie and Catherine L. Smith Family Foundation in care of Erica L. Holloman-Hill, 2282 Ridgecrest Lane, East Point, GA 30344.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willis Funeral Home

2011 M. L. King Jr. Blvd.

Dalton, GA

30721

https://willisfuneralhomedalton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buchanan, Mary
2
Grossman, Jane
3
Elliott, Kathryn
4
Barr, Lily
5
Carson, James
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top