SMITH, Maggie



Age 94, of Dalton Georgia passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born November 16, 1926, to the late Ever West and preceded by her daughter Catherine Louise Smith.



She leaves behind her loving granddaughter Erica L. Holloman-Hill (Gary) of Atlanta; four great grandsons, Asim, Asad, Asir, and Asun Hill of Atlanta; three nieces; great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives.



Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. Arrangements by Willis Funeral Home, Inc., Dalton, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Maggie and Catherine L. Smith Family Foundation in care of Erica L. Holloman-Hill, 2282 Ridgecrest Lane, East Point, GA 30344.

