SMITH, Lola
Funeral services for Mrs. Lola Smith of Atlanta, will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:00 noon at the True Light Baptist Church, 47 Anderson Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing will take place Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, 404-349-3000.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
