SMITH, Lola



Funeral services for Mrs. Lola Smith of Atlanta, will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:00 noon at the True Light Baptist Church, 47 Anderson Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing will take place Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, 404-349-3000.



