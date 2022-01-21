Hamburger icon
Smith, Lola

2 hours ago

SMITH, Lola

Funeral services for Mrs. Lola Smith of Atlanta, will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, 12:00 noon at the True Light Baptist Church, 47 Anderson Avenue SW Atlanta, GA 30314. Viewing will take place Friday from 1:00 until 6:00 PM at the Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW Atlanta, 404-349-3000.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

