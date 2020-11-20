SMITH, Lois R.



Lois R. Smith, age 86, of Lawrenceville, GA, beloved wife of 63 years to Henry A. Smith, entered eternal rest on November 8, 2020. Lois was born in Milford, CT on May 25,1934 to Mildred Almquist and Thomas G. Riso, Sr. She was a graduate of Milford High School (1952) and Vermont College (1956).



In addition to her loving husband, Henry, Lois is survived by her daughter, Susan Smith, of Milford, CT, son, James Smith (Polly) of Suwanee, GA, brothers, Thomas Riso (Diane) of Milford, CT, Bruce Riso (Barbara) Cape Coral, FL, and seven grandchildren, Alyssa Goldwitz of Milford, CT, Andrew Goldwitz of New York, NY, Aubree Goldwitz of San Clemente, CA, Rachel, Courtney, Daniel and Emily Smith of Suwanee, GA. Lois was preceded in death by her sister, Eunice Riso of Visalia, CA.



Lois enjoyed her volunteer work and was very active in her hometown community of Milford. She served in leadership roles with many organizations in Milford including Co-President of the Milford Hospital Auxiliary, President of the Milford Garden Club, Corporator of The Milford Bank, Board member of the Milford Literacy Center, the American Red Cross and the Connecticut Audubon Society.



Lois loved gardening, reading group, bird watching, travelling and her rock garden. She was a devoted member of the First United Church of Christ Congregation and was a pillar of the Milford Community. Lois will be remembered by family and friends for her dedication, beautiful smile, and caring nature.



A very special thank you to Shimica Carter, who loyally and compassionately cared for Lois for years. The Smith family would also like to thank the caregivers from Live Oak and Kindred Hospice.



A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM, at Crowell Brothers Chapel in Buford, GA. The family plans to hold a second Celebration of Life in Lois's honor in Milford, CT at a later date.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Lois's name to The Connecticut Audubon Society (ctaudubon.org) or to the First United Church of Christ, (firstchurchofmilford.org).



