Smith, Lois

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH,Lois

Mrs. Lois Smith, age 86 of Smyrna, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 12 pm CST on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Hebron Cemetery in Center, AL. Mrs. Smith was a longtime Smyrna resident and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Dale Smith and grandson Matthew Hughes. Surviving are her sons Gary Ronald Smith (Debbie) of Stockbridge, Tony Gerald Smith (Janet) of Canton, daughters Virginia Dale Helfert (Jim) of Cedartown, Glenda Gale Smith of Sandy Springs, brother Horace Quinn (Sue) of Rome, 4 grandsons, 1 great granddaughter, 1 great great grandson. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com 770-435-4467

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

