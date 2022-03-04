SMITH, Lester



Lester Smith was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Shane and Derek Smith and Paige Harrell; eight grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter; three step-children, Vicki, Tina and Chris Davis; six step grandchildren; sister; and brother. Lester was born to Terrell and Thelma (Campbell) Smith on October 5, 1932, in Elberton, GA. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Atlanta, he honorably served during the Korean War, Japan and then the Army Reserve. He was a member of the 101st airborne division. He worked for 44 years for Western Electric/AT&T and held multiple roles in instillation and quality control, retiring in 1996. He was a long time member of Mount Carmel Christian Church and has been a member of Smokerise Baptist Church for the last few years. The funeral service to celebrate the life of Lester Smith will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens, Stockbridge, GA. at a later date. The family will receive friends on Friday prior to the service from 9:30 AM until the time of service 11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to Christian City, https://christiancity.org or Smokerise Baptist Church, 5901 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 in memory of Lester Smith. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

