Smith, Leon

SMITH, Jr., Leon B.



Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed March 20, 2022. Memorial Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 PM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Service will be live streamed https://youtu.be/Jv61kukyKDw. He is survived by his wife, Sharion; son, Brion Noel Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends.



