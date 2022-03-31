ajc logo
X

Smith, Leon

File photo

Credit: File

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Jr., Leon B.

 Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed March 20, 2022. Memorial Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 PM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Service will be live streamed https://youtu.be/Jv61kukyKDw. He is survived by his wife, Sharion; son, Brion Noel Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Van Houten, John
Gouin, Paul
1h ago
Thompson, Thomas
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top