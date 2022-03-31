Smith, Leon

SMITH, Jr., Leon B.
Age 67, of Atlanta, GA, passed March 20, 2022. Memorial Service will be Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 PM; Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Service will be live streamed https://youtu.be/Jv61kukyKDw. He is survived by his wife, Sharion; son, Brion Noel Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
