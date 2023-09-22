SMITH, Leilia



Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Leilia (Lena) Asberry Smith - March 25, 1940 – September 9, 2023 - Saturday, September 23, 2023, 11 AM, West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Instate 10 AM, Senior Pastor: Rev. Dr. Cedrick V. Jackson, Officiating. Entombment Westview Abbey. She leaves to cherish son, Reginald A. Smith; brother, Larry (Jessie) Asberry; daughter, Jolinda Dobbs; grandchildren, Janishia Smith, Gregory Smith II, Matthew Smith, Joshua Smith, Hannah Smith; daughters-in-law, Tracey Smith (Reginald) and Donna Smith (the late Gregory); niece, nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing today 10 AM - 7 PM. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Omega Ceremony at 5 PM with the family receiving friends from 6 PM to 7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.





