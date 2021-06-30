SMITH, Lara



Lara E. Smith, age 97 of Buford, GA, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. A graveside service will be held 11:30 AM, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Duluth, GA. Mrs. Smith was a homemaker, crafter and hostess with Waffle House, all over Gwinnett and surrounding areas for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50+ years, Charles F. Smith, in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Mamie Landers, Lilburn, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Calvin and Shirley Smith, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Danny and Laura Block, Cary, NC; Denna and Ryan Musgrove, Dacula, GA; Beth Landers and Kasim Roberts, Lilburn, GA; Kenneth Smith, Gainesville, GA; great-grandchildren, Alex Block; Malcolm Musgrove; and Zayne Landers. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046, 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.



