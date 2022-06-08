ajc logo
X

Smith, Kimberly

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Kimberly Lynn

Kimberly Lynn Smith, 52, passed peacefully on 6/1/22, following a valiant 3-year fight with cholangiocarcinoma. She was surrounded by family and friends. She will be missed. Services will be held at the West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life Service.

www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Falcons assistant Frank Bush on Troy Andersen: ‘He’s in a learning mode’ 14h ago
Reality stars Todd, Julie Chrisley guilty on all counts in federal tax evasion trial
9h ago
Acworth hosts Job Fair on June 28
9h ago
Roswell preschool teachers fired, charged with child cruelty
8h ago
Roswell preschool teachers fired, charged with child cruelty
8h ago
US stresses allied cooperation in face of N. Korea threats
1h ago
The Latest
Franklin, Lillian
2h ago
Sparkman, Mary
2h ago
Solms, John
2h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top