SMITH, Kimberly Lynn



Kimberly Lynn Smith, 52, passed peacefully on 6/1/22, following a valiant 3-year fight with cholangiocarcinoma. She was surrounded by family and friends. She will be missed. Services will be held at the West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Road, Marietta, GA 30064. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life Service.



