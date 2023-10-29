Obituaries

Smith, Kevvin

File photo
File photo
Oct 29, 2023

SMITH, Kevvin

Age 62, of Lithonia, GA, passed away on October 16, 2023. Services are pending. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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