Smith, Keith

SMITH, SR., Keith A.



Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Keith Anthony Smith, Sr., will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. The Reverend Michael Benton, Pastor Emeritus of Fairfield Baptist Church, Lithonia, GA., Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. ALL DAY PUBLIC VIEWING and Family Visiting Hours, will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, at the mortuary. DUE TO COVID-19/CDC Guidelines, The Family asks that you Please Join the Services Virtually, at http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com



Cherishing and embracing his loving memories are, his loving and devoted wife, Angela Y. Smith; children, Keith, II, Kennon, Kevin, Kiandra, Kristopher, Kia, and Kendall; grandchildren, Keith, III and Keilani; mother, Christine T. Smith; brothers, Enardo (Alison), Ryan (Felissa), Willie Eric; sisters, Alicia Brown (Gregory), Valerie Ball (Charles), Keisha Champion, Yolanda Smith, and Adrienne Fuller; father-in-law, Calvin W. Chester (Jacquelyn), one sister- in-law, Julia Mitchell (Albert), one brother-in-law, Kenneth Chester; Most importantly including former spouse and Lifelong friend, Burnetta Trimble-Smith; as well as former sister-in-law, Chedonna Trimble-Holston (Bernard); four aunts, six uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews , cousins, other loving relatives and close friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.



