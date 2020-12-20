X

Smith, Keith

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH, SR., Keith A.

Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Keith Anthony Smith, Sr., will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. The Reverend Michael Benton, Pastor Emeritus of Fairfield Baptist Church, Lithonia, GA., Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. ALL DAY PUBLIC VIEWING and Family Visiting Hours, will be held Monday, December 21, 2020, at the mortuary. DUE TO COVID-19/CDC Guidelines, The Family asks that you Please Join the Services Virtually, at http://www.donaldtrimblemortuary.com

Cherishing and embracing his loving memories are, his loving and devoted wife, Angela Y. Smith; children, Keith, II, Kennon, Kevin, Kiandra, Kristopher, Kia, and Kendall; grandchildren, Keith, III and Keilani; mother, Christine T. Smith; brothers, Enardo (Alison), Ryan (Felissa), Willie Eric; sisters, Alicia Brown (Gregory), Valerie Ball (Charles), Keisha Champion, Yolanda Smith, and Adrienne Fuller; father-in-law, Calvin W. Chester (Jacquelyn), one sister- in-law, Julia Mitchell (Albert), one brother-in-law, Kenneth Chester; Most importantly including former spouse and Lifelong friend, Burnetta Trimble-Smith; as well as former sister-in-law, Chedonna Trimble-Holston (Bernard); four aunts, six uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews , cousins, other loving relatives and close friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.