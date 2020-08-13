X

Smith, Katherine

Obituaries

SMITH (CHESNUT), Katherine Katherine Chestnut Smith died August 11th 2020. She was 97 years old. She was a loving mother and grandmother of five generations. She was a devout Christian who cherished her family and the Lord's blessing. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Felton Chesnut and Eva Lucille Mitchell; her four brothers Hansel, James Carlton (J.C.), Melvin, Dodsey; a baby daughter Linda Carol Smith; son in law Kenneth Stone; her first husband James David Smith and second husband Alton Roberts. Katherine graduated from Clarkston High School in 1941. She was raised in a home behind Rehoboth Baptist Church, where she was a member since she was 12 years old. Katherine is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Stone of Alabama and Vicky Ann Iocco (Richard) of Florida; her four grandchildren Katherine Ann McCoy (Michael), Chad Pergantis, Benny and Brian Caldwell (Jada); her 5 great grandchildren Kayla (Curt), Erika (Dustin), Connor, Ethan and Madeline; and her six great great grandchildren James, Maddy, Katelyn, Jace, Jackson and Jameson. Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons from 5-8 pm on Friday August 14th 2020. Funeral services will be at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Saturday August 15th 2020 at 3 o'clock pm. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens following the service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

A. S. Turner & Sons

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.