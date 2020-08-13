Smith, Katherine

SMITH (CHESNUT), Katherine Katherine Chestnut Smith died August 11th 2020. She was 97 years old. She was a loving mother and grandmother of five generations. She was a devout Christian who cherished her family and the Lord's blessing. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Felton Chesnut and Eva Lucille Mitchell; her four brothers Hansel, James Carlton (J.C.), Melvin, Dodsey; a baby daughter Linda Carol Smith; son in law Kenneth Stone; her first husband James David Smith and second husband Alton Roberts. Katherine graduated from Clarkston High School in 1941. She was raised in a home behind Rehoboth Baptist Church, where she was a member since she was 12 years old. Katherine is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Stone of Alabama and Vicky Ann Iocco (Richard) of Florida; her four grandchildren Katherine Ann McCoy (Michael), Chad Pergantis, Benny and Brian Caldwell (Jada); her 5 great grandchildren Kayla (Curt), Erika (Dustin), Connor, Ethan and Madeline; and her six great great grandchildren James, Maddy, Katelyn, Jace, Jackson and Jameson. Visitation will be held at A.S. Turner and Sons from 5-8 pm on Friday August 14th 2020. Funeral services will be at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Saturday August 15th 2020 at 3 o'clock pm. Burial will be at Floral Hills Memory Gardens following the service.

