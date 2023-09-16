Smith, Juanita

SMITH, Juanita

Mrs. Juanita Smith, 88, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023. She was born December 2, 1934, to the late Vester Murray Perryman and Matthew Murray, in Carbon Hill, Alabama.

Celebration of Life Services will be held Sunday, September 17, 2023, 3:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30312. Sen. Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, Pastor and Officiant and Ambassador Andrew Young, Eulogist. The remains will be placed in state at 2:00 PM. Interment is private.

She is survived by three children, Dave Darnell Harris (Annette Printers-Harris), Mara Lamont Hoskin Wright (Neville Wright), and John Hope Bryant (Chaitra Dalton Bryant); three grandchildren, Adam Miller, Tiffani Attieri, and Deon Harris; two great-grandchildren, Lydia Miller and Ezekiel Miller; three sisters, Essie Harris, Emma Triplett, and Deborah Perryman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and countless dear friends.

Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 2:30 PM. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, (404) 371-0772-3.




Funeral Home Information

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.

1876 Second Avenue

Decatur, GA

30032

https://donaldtrimblemortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

