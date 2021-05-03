<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SMITH, Joyce Weatherly<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Joyce Weatherly Smith, age 89 of Oxford, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph W. Smith, her parents, and 9 siblings. Joyce is survived by her daughter; 2 sons; and 6 grandchildren. She served the Lord over the years at First Christian Church of Atlanta, Mt. Carmel Christian Church, Rockdale Baptist Church, and Haven Fellowship. She was a 1949 graduate of O'Keefe High School. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel; interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.</font><br/>