Obituaries
1 hour ago
SMITH, John Neely "Don"

John Neely "Don" Smith, age 83, died Friday, August 25, after a brief illness. Don came from humble beginnings in Quitman, GA, but swiftly set an ambitious course fueled by insatiable curiosity, an abiding love of words, and a work ethic that kept him working in his chosen profession -- television and media -- until he was past 80. From Quitman's Ilex Theatre (where he worked as a projectionist) and the local radio station to a long career in broadcast and cable television and public radio (including WAGA-TV, CNN, and GPB) Smith was always working on at least one production and often several. Tirelessly. Some of them pro bono pieces for groups like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Alzheimer's Foundation. Along the way, he earned dozens of local and national Emmy awards and many other recognitions -- but his most cherished honor was a Peabody Award presented for his 1982 television special "Paradise Saved" -- about the grassroots effort to preserve Georgia's Cumberland Island from real estate developers.

A 1958 graduate of Quitman High School, Smith earned a B.A. in English at Georgia State University and later said TV saved him (and future students) from a career as an English professor. The word eclectic was invented for Don, whose interests often became passions, and whose friends often became honorary family. He leaves behind scores of people in American media who count him as a mentor, dozens of godchildren whom he adored, and an incalculable number of people around the world who loved him and will miss him beyond words. The marks he leaves behind are indelible.




