SMITH, Jerry



With deepest sadness, Jerry Otis Smith passed peacefully at home on June 24, 2022. Jerry was born April 12, 1949, to Otis and Virginia Smith of Lithonia, one of five siblings. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Janet Edge of Monroe, GA. Jerry is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, June (Hesler) Smith; son, Scot Smith and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Garrett, Griffin and Gabrielle of Lake Oconee; daughter, Bonnie Bynum and husband, David of Smyrna, GA; Jerry is survived by siblings, Jane Smith and family, Joan Smith (Lee Smith) and family, and Jim Smith (Olen Smith) and family all of Monroe, GA. Jerry attended Stone Mountain High School. He was the owner and founder of Terminal Maintenance and Construction for over 35 years. He was a hard-working self-made man, but never lost sight of himself or the folks that helped him get started. Jerry was active in the Terminal Property Exchange organization, the Elks Lodge, and avid community supporter in both Greensboro and Hiawassee, GA. In his younger days, Jerry could be found at a local track racing a car; a passion passed on to his son and grandson. He was an excellent pool player and intimidated many opponents with his one-handed que shots. Jerry, alongside his wife June shared a passion for hot rods, classic cars and memorabilia. His first classic car was a 1957 Chevy. Over 30 years, he grew a collection of cars displayed for public viewing in the original Memory Lane Classic Car Museum at Lake Oconee, now located in Hiawassee, GA. In his generous spirit, admissions collected at the museum continue to be given back to the community and other charitable organizations. Friends and family would agree that Jerry was a one-of-a-kind man and one of the luckiest people in the world. He loved to place a bet and won more often than he lost. You could always catch a smile from Jerry and know his distinctive voice and laugh. He never met a stranger and easily formed deep and long-lasting friendships. His life and the way he lived was a blessing to many people. Words cannot express how much Jerry will be missed. He put up a good fight in sickness and left this world on his own terms. The service to celebrate the life of Jerry Otis Smith will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Burial will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

