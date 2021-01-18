X

Smith, Janie

Homegoing Service of Mrs. Janie M. Smith, was held Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 2284 Candler Rd. Decatur, GA. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Freddie C. Smith; three daughters and one son-in-law, Patricia Parker, Janice Orise (Herb) and Sharon Smith Dickerson; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Gladys Porter Lewis, age 94, of Cordele, Georgia; and mother-in-law, Lucille Shazier, age 107, of Cordele, Georgia. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.

