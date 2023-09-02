SMITH, Jane Hardin



June 19, 1944-August 30, 2023



Jane Hardin Smith, Mom, Yaya, cousin, friend went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 30, 2023. She lived an amazing life full of travels and hard work. But much more importantly she loved and served with her whole heart and her life was proof of that. She served in the children's ministry at church for years, helped many people who struggled with addiction, and was always the first one to lend a hand if someone had a need. She demonstrated to others what it means to be family. She showed love to her friends deeply and always treated them as family. Her closest lifelong friends were Wendy Pero, Susan Turner and Patsy Teahan. She loved her twin grandsons, Cayson and Cooper more than anything in the world.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, DeAnna and Vayn Angle; grandchildren, Cayson Smith Angle and Cooper Clark Angle; special cousins, Patricia (Charles) Dabbs, Chad (Britney) Dabbs, Vicki Mitchell, and Shannon Smith; nephew, Jim Hardin Jr.; and bonus daughter, Aimee Pero Allen.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Smith, Sr.; her mother, Ruby Wright; aunts that were like sisters, Jessie Cole, Helen Crane, and Evelyn Hardin.



Funeral services will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



Feel free to send flowers, but if you prefer, donations can be made to Midway Community Church Children's Ministry, 3365 Francis Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30004. www.midwaycommunitychurch.org.





