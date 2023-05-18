X

Smith, James

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, James Howard "Jim"

James Howard Smith, 79, passed away on May 3, 2023, after years of serious illnesses. He was born in Camden, New Jersey, on December 29, 1943, to James and Charlotte Smith. He attended Eastern Michigan University for three years before enlisting in the US Army in 1967, serving as a Vietnamese translator. After returning from Vietnam from a serious injury, he married Catherine Boyle on September 13, 1970, and returned to Eastern Michigan to finish his degree in 1971. Jim spent his career in the airline industry, starting with Delta Airlines in New York and settling in Atlanta as a computer programmer. After retiring, the Smiths moved to Virginia to be closer to their sons because of Jim's illnesses. Needing more care, he spent his last months at Sunrise of Fairfax where he made quick friends and received great care. A lover of music, movies, and sports, he remained happy to the end.

