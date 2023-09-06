SMITH, James



James Smith, "Shake", passed away surrounded by love on September 3, 2023. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Sherlene, his children; Sherie and Kelvin, Phillip and Lara, grandchildren; Taylor and Lexie, Travis, Emma, Lily, grand pups Evie-May, Graham, loving fur-baby Joe Friday, his family and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be at 2 PM on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Corinth Baptist Church, 719 McLendon Drive, Scottdale, GA 30079.



Donations in Shake's memory may be made to Paws Atlanta, 5287 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA 30035.





