SMITH, James



James Leroy Smith was born April 6, 1941 in White, South Dakota to the late Ralph and Mabel Smith. James played basketball in High School earning the nickname "Spider" and only 2 days after his 17th birthday he would decide to leave South Dakota and signed up to serve his country in the United States Army. After his discharge at Fort McClellan, Alabama, James fully embraced the southern lifestyle of "work hard, play hard, pray harder". He supported his growing family by regularly working 6 and 7 day weeks as a wholesale auto broker. James would temper his work schedule with a good game of cards and his support for Atlanta's Braves and Falcons as well as Georgia Tech and Auburn football. All while fully supporting his wife's ongoing ministry work at Eagles Landing First Baptist Church. On August 22, 2021 James was met at Heaven's gate by his beloved wife of 39 years, Peggy along with his parents and son Michael. His colorful turn of a phrase will be greatly missed by his children Ray (Linda), Renee (Cliff), Angie (John), Jimmy, Sherita, Shane (Kristi) and Tonya (Chris). James legacy also lives on through his grandchildren Raymond, Tasha, Denay, Scott, Michelle, Sam, Brett, Jesse, Paige, Dylan, Caitlyn, Justin, Makinzie, Madison, Brittanie, Kristina and Trey as well as 23 great-grandchildren (with 1 more on the way) and siblings Sherry, Marion (Roy) and Doyle. The family that James loved so much will receive friends on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Haisten Funeral home in McDonough, GA from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel.

