Smith, James

SMITH, James Carrico

James C. Smith, age 78, of greater Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022. Known to family and friends as Jim, he was born April 11, 1944 in Washington, D.C. His parents, Charles John Smith and Virginia Carrico Smith, preceded Jim in death, as did his brother, Charles John Smith, Jr. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marion Godwin Smith; and his niece, Lesley Smith Bartlett, as well as Lesley's husband John and their children, Lily, Sasha and Vincent.

Jim was educated in Atlanta, earning degrees from Druid Hills High School, Georgia Tech (BSIM) 1966 and Georgia State University (MBA). He worked for two international mainframe software development firms headquartered in Atlanta from 1966 through 2001.

The family will receive visitors Friday, November 11, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM. The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM in the chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, 2773 North Decatur Rd, Decatur. A reception will immediately follow. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice.




