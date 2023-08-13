Smith, James

SMITH, Sr., James Carlton



James Carlton Smith, Sr. passed away August 6, 2023 at the age of 87. He was born November 30, 1935 to Mary Cochran and Robert F. Smith of Canton, Georgia. His family relocated to Atlanta, Georgia in 1936, where he attended Liberty Guinn Elementary and North Fulton High School. He attended Georgia State University, where he received his BBA in accounting, and later received his MBA from the same institution. He was first hired by Trust Company Bank in Atlanta in the accounting department, a move that eventually led to a 42-year career which ended with SunTrust Mortgage. He was selected to attend a summer banking program at Harvard Business School, Managing Information Systems. He was also proud to have worked on the conversion of the bank's data processing department to the first computers. Carlton served in the Air Force Reserves at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Georgia. He was a longstanding member of Sandy Springs United Methodist Church where he served on many boards and committees in various capacities as well as volunteering throughout many other areas of the church. Carlton had many interests which included traveling with his wife and family, playing tennis and golf, reading, and the Braves. He spent many years on the sidelines cheering and supporting his children's and grandson's sporting events and many activities. He dearly loved his family and his country. Carlton was a devoted husband, proud father, and proud grandfather. He is survived by Pat, his wife, the love of his life. He is also survived by his son Carlton Jr.; daughter, Sharon Hosea and her husband Will. He will be greatly missed by his grandsons, Brooks Hosea and Bryson Hosea; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life and reception will be held Saturday, August 19 at 11:00 AM at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mt. Vernon Highway, NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 785516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 www.woundedwarriorproject.org





