SMITH, Jack



November 15, 1935 –



April 7, 2021



Jack Hatfield Smith, age 85, a longtime resident of the Atlanta area, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Westbury Health and Rehab in Conyers, Georgia, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Jack, affectionately known as "Papa Jack" to his grandchildren and many others, was born November 15, 1935 in Pikeville, Kentucky, to the late Opal Williamson and Woodrow Hatfield and later moved to Matewan, West Virginia, where he grew up. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers right out of high school and continued pitching professionally for the next eleven years, for the Dodgers and Braves, before retiring in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon retirement from baseball he began his second and longtime career as a barber, opening his first barbershop, "Smitty's Bullpen", in the mid '60s, in the Marriott Hotel in downtown Atlanta, where he remained until he moved his shop to the Airport Hilton. Jack retired from barbering in 2016 and enjoyed spending time with his wife, Sue Smith, his family, and his beloved dogs.



Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Tami Ramsey (Matt) and sister Dorles Morrison. He is survived by his wife Sue Smith, son Ken Smith (Cheryl), stepdaughter Susanne Jester Hall, stepson Joel Jester, brother David Hatfield, sister Francis Triplett, sister Betty Turner, grandchildren Jennifer Woodbury (Blake), Rachel Nelson (Erik), Dan Smith (Brittany), Andrew Smith, Rebecca Smith, Olivia Hall, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined.

