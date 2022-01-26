Smith, Houston

SMITH, III, Houston



Houston D. Smith III, aged 55, passed away on January 18, 2022, in Brookhaven. A native Atlantan and lifelong resident, Houston grew up in Decatur and was a graduate of The Westminster Schools. He earned a B.S. in psychology from Duke University in 1988 and a J.D. from the University of Georgia Law School in 1991. Houston practiced law at Link and Smith, P.C. where he specialized in personal injury and wrongful death litigation. In his spare time, he was an avid photographer.



A devoted son, brother and uncle, Houston is survived by his parents, Houston D. Smith, Jr. and Mary Mattews Smith; his sister, Samantha Wiseman; brother-in-law, Stephan Wiseman; nephew, Scott Wiseman; nieces, Elena Wiseman and Zoe Wiseman. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues.



A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 in the chapel at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Mews Animal Foundation, 3805 Robinson Road, Marietta, GA 30068 (www.goodmews.org).

