SMITH, Herman Eugene



Herman Eugene Smith of Decatur, GA, passed away on February 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Fort Valley, GA to James and Fannie Mae Smith on July 28, 1945. His viewing is scheduled at H.M. Patterson & Son at 4550 Peachtree Rd. NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319 on March 11, 2022 from 4 PM - 8 PM; funeral services are Saturday at 2 PM at the same location and will be laid to rest at Canton GA National Cemetery on March 14, 2022 at 11 AM.