Smith, Herman

SMITH, Jr., Herman



On November 7, 2021, longtime educator, Dr Herman B. Smith, Jr. departed this world for his eternal rest.



Smith was born in Mansfield, OH on February 12, 1927, but reared in Knoxville, TN. He was educated in the public school system of Knoxville. He attended Knoxville College and graduated Magna Cum Laude and as the valedictorian of the class of 1948. Additionally, he earned a MS and Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin.



Smith had a long and varied career. He was an officer in the United States Army; university professor, consultant, and most notably President at several Historically Black Colleges and Universities. He was the Chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff from 1974 to 1981; and thereafter served as Interim President at Jackson State University in Jackson, MS, Central State University in Wilberforce, OH, and Morris Brown College, in Atlanta, GA.



In recent years Smith suffered from Alzheimer's disease and ultimately succumbed to it. However, in life he was ebullient, unfailingly positive, and dedicated to service and family.



Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 13 at 3PM EST in Atlanta, Georgia at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331.



Livestream link – https://Vimeo.com/murraybrothers



