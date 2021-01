SMITH, Henry Carlton



Henry Carlton Smith, age 85 of Stockbridge, GA, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 1:00PM in Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA. Rev. Betsy Turner and Tim Burdett, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carlton to Stockbridge Presbyterian Church.