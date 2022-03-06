SMITH, Helen



Helen Smith passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at age 92. She was born January 22, 1930 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Marjorie Cox Hier and Frank J. Hier. Moved to Knoxville, Tennessee at the age of four and attended school there until she entered St. Mary's School in Raleigh, N.C. in 1944. After graduation from high school at St. Mary's School in 1946, she attended the University of Tennessee, graduating in 1950. She then attended Florida State University, graduating with Masters Degree Library Science in 1959. She was librarian at the University of Tennessee and at the Georgia Institute of Technology.



In 1972, she married Henry Gailard Smith Jr. of LaGrange, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years and also a cousin Williston Madison Cox of Louisville, Tennessee. She is survived by cousins Homer Mead Cox Jr. and Janice of Alpharetta, Georgia, Carter Madison Cox and Karen of Ketchum, Idaho, Polly Cox Holtkamp and Mark of Morristown, Tennessee, nices Ginny Smith Caldwell of Cummings, Georgia, and nephews Porter G. Smith Jr. of LaGrange, Georgia and Theo B. Smith of LaGrange, Georgia.



Helen was a member of the Junior League, Girls Cotillion Club, Knoxville, Delta Gamma Sorority, Pine Forest Garden Club, and Northside United Methodist Church.



Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, the 10th of March at two o'clock at Northside United Methodist Church. She will be taken to Knoxville, TN for burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



