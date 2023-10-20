SMITH, Harry
Age 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 8, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SMITH, Harry
Age 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 8, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral