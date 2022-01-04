Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Smith, Harold

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SMITH, Harold

Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Harold Smith, will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Wings of Faith, 1260 Conley Rd., Conley, GA 30288. Bishop Dreyfus C. Smith, Pastor. Entombment: Lincoln Cemetery. Wake: Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM, at Wings of Faith. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, Riverdale, GA 30274, 770-909-8800




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Horton, Dwight
2h ago
Lischke, John
2h ago
Shields, Judith
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top