SMITH, Harold



Celebration of Life Service for Deacon Harold Smith, will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Wings of Faith, 1260 Conley Rd., Conley, GA 30288. Bishop Dreyfus C. Smith, Pastor. Entombment: Lincoln Cemetery. Wake: Tuesday, January 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM, at Wings of Faith. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, Riverdale, GA 30274, 770-909-8800



