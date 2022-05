SMITH, Gwendolyn B.



We sadly announce the passing of Gwendolyn B. Smith on April 29, 2022 at the age of 91. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home-3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker GA. Visitation from 11:30am to the hour of service.