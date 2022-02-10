SMITH, Gordon William



Gordon William Smith, 88 of Dunwoody, died February 5, 2022. Mr. Smith attended The Marist School and graduated from Virginia Tech. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of Dunwoody Country Club and was an avid tennis player. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nina Lee Smith and is survived by his son, Gordon R. Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Michael Rosing; grandchildren, Anna L. Rosing, Ben W. Rosing; and sister, Carolyn Vigtel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Marist School, 3790 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30319. Graveside services will be Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 2 o'clock at St. John's Episcopal Church Cemetery in Franklin, NC.



