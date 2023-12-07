SMITH, Glenda Jean
Age 78, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on December 4, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 8, 2023 at 1 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
SMITH, Glenda Jean
Age 78, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on December 4, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 8, 2023 at 1 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral