Obituaries

Smith, Glenda

File photo
File photo
Dec 7, 2023

SMITH, Glenda Jean

Age 78, of Avondale Estates, GA, passed away on December 4, 2023. Funeral Service will be Friday, December 8, 2023 at 1 PM in the Chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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