Smith, Francis

SMITH, Jr., Francis A. Francis A. Smith, Jr. died of a sudden illness on September 15th in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 54. In addition to his loving wife Susan Whitney Smith, he was surrounded by friends and family at his time of death. Those that knew him well knew Frank to be a genuinely kind and generous man that deeply valued his friendships. Everywhere he went, his smile could light up the room. He had a passion for great food, fine wine and engaging conversations that often lasted to the small hours of the morning. He had a love for travel, especially to his favorite place, Italy. It was there that he surprised the love of his life Susan in 2001 with a proposal in Rome and a wedding in Siena. Although a Vinings resident and Braves and Atlanta United fan, he never gave up his passion for New York sports teams, particularly his beloved Yankees. Frank grew up one of six children in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He attended Essex Catholic High School followed by Iona College in New Rochelle where he graduated with a B.S. in Finance in 1990. After college, Frank worked for a few years in New York before moving to Atlanta in 1995, a city he grew to love and consider his home. He was a well-respected member of the Vinings, Georgia business community for over 30 years, where he and Susan owned and operated Soho Café. In addition to his wife Susan, Frank is survived by his siblings Maureen Masone (Paul) of Middletown, DE, Loretta Carley (Chris) of Bloomfield, NJ, Bill (Barbara) of Raleigh, NC, James (Judith) of Baltimore, MD, Kathleen Mastriano (Peter) of Basking Ridge, NJ. He was known as 'Uncle Fun' to nieces and nephews Bill, Melissa, Jonathon, Sara, Alicia, Evan, Billy, Christopher, Jackson, Nicholas, Peter, Sophia, grandnephew Miles, and grandniece Nora who all adored him. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Smith. Announcement of a memorial service in Atlanta will follow at a later date.

