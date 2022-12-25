Smith, Frances

SMITH (DEVANE), Frances



Frances DeVane Smith passed away the morning of December 4, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones after a brief illness. Originally from Miami, Florida she met and married Dr. Roy N. Smith Jr. of the Emory University Clinic in 1952. They shared a wonderful marriage of sixty-one years. Roy preceded her in death on July 5, 2013.



She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Roy N. Smith III "Nick" and Helen, Suzanne Hall (John), Melissa Pickford (Mike), and Amanda Boor (Joe); her six grandchildren, Josh and Anna Cherry, Marisa Wallis and Corey Smith, Sam and Davis Boor; and one great-granddaughter, Demrie Wallis.



Frances was a social tennis player, member of her church choir, avid reader, and extraordinary bridge player. Her greatest joy and achievement in her life was raising her four children. She will live on in all of us whose lives she touched.



The funeral plans include inurnment at Big Canoe with her husband Roy in the near future.

