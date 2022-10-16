Smith, Florence

SMITH (LIMEHOUSE),



Florence "Flo"



November 15, 1933 to



September 28, 2022



Florence "Flo" Limehouse Smith passed away while taking a walk with her beloved husband and caregiver, Bob, at her side. Her vivacious presence and beautiful smile will be missed by family and friends who knew and loved her.



Flo was born in Savannah, GA, to Florence Chance Limehouse and Victor Newman Limehouse. As children, Flo and her younger sister and best friend, Joan, loved the beach at Tybee Island, and then enjoyed taking their own children there through the years. The family moved to Atlanta in 1940, where Flo's mother taught public school and her father worked for the Pure Oil Company. Flo met Bob at Midtown (Grady) High School in the ninth grade. They immediately became friends. They fell in love via church activities at Flo's church, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, and Bob's church, Atlanta First United Methodist Church. Flo was a talented dancer and musician, playing piano, clarinet, and snare drum as a teen. She had a bright, melodious soprano voice, and she sang in several church choirs over five decades.



Flo completed a two-year business degree at Georgia College (Georgia State College for Women), with a minor in voice, in 1953. After graduation, she and Bob married at the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. Then, Flo became a member of Atlanta First United Methodist. Before having children, she worked in secretarial and receptionist positions at various healthcare facilities. She was the primary provider while Bob attended Emory University School of Medicine. They were very devoted to one another for 69 years of marriage. They lived in Bergen County, NJ, and Nashville, TN, during Bob's vascular surgery training period and military service. During their time together over the years, Flo and Bob enjoyed trips with friends and family across America and on multiple continents, including a mission trip to Kenya. A favorite vacation was spent at a guest ranch in Wyoming with children and grandchildren, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.



Flo donated many volunteer hours for administrative services at Henderson Middle (High) School, the Atlanta VA Hospital's library, and the Emory University Hospital's Auxiliary (serving as president for six years). She was a member of the boards of the Atlanta Hospital Hospitality House and the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestra of Atlanta.



She is predeceased by her parents, sister, and brother-in-law, James H. Milsap. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert B. "Bob" Smith, III; and children: Vicky Harkins (Bill), Barry Smith (Beth), and Scott Smith (Stefanie). She was so proud of her grandchildren, Robin Smith, Justin Harkins (Michelle), Lindsey Ong (Thuan), Andrew Harkins (Margaret), Kyle Smith (Becca), Caroline Smith, Kevin Smith (Kati), Evelyn Keenliside, Clarabel Keenliside, Izzy Smith, and Asher Smith; and her great-grandchildren, Alice, Jack, and Sophia Harkins; Breana, Aden, and Evie Donahue; Molly, Harrison, and Walker Ong; Kyla, and Savannah Smith. Flo and Bob created a wonderful family and a meaningful legacy!



Flo's celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 2 PM, at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, 360 Peachtree Street, NE, Atlanta 30308. Livestream available: atlantafirstumc.org/live. Viewers can also link via the church's facebook page: facebook.com/atlantafirstumc and YouTube channel: YouTube.com/atlantafirstumc. A memorial donation in her honor can be made to the Atlanta First United Methodist Church's Music Program, atlantafirstumc.org.



