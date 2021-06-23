SMITH, Florence Edwards



Of Lilburn, GA passed peacefully on June 19, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Bob Smith, her siblings Marie Browne, Clarence Edwards, Jr., and Rosalyn Anthony as well as her niece, Charlotte Wright. She is survived by her nephews, Charles Browne, Mike Edwards and Wayne Edwards and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Florence was born in Talbotton, GA to Marie and Clarence Edwards. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class and attended business school before joining Pan Am Airlines. She adored her cats and gardening and spent years in the Egress Club, recently serving as treasurer. She is remembered for her sassy wit, infectious laugh and classic look. Funeral arrangements are being handled by AS Turner and Sons and a private burial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 26th in Talbotton.

