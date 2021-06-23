ajc logo
X

Smith, Florence

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Florence Edwards

Of Lilburn, GA passed peacefully on June 19, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 43 years, Bob Smith, her siblings Marie Browne, Clarence Edwards, Jr., and Rosalyn Anthony as well as her niece, Charlotte Wright. She is survived by her nephews, Charles Browne, Mike Edwards and Wayne Edwards and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Florence was born in Talbotton, GA to Marie and Clarence Edwards. She graduated valedictorian of her high school class and attended business school before joining Pan Am Airlines. She adored her cats and gardening and spent years in the Egress Club, recently serving as treasurer. She is remembered for her sassy wit, infectious laugh and classic look. Funeral arrangements are being handled by AS Turner and Sons and a private burial service will be conducted on Saturday, June 26th in Talbotton.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Schwall, Emory
2
Thomas, Patricia
3
Artis, Ruby
4
Canady, Thelma
5
James, Phillip
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top