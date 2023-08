SMITH, Eugene Howell "Gene"



Eugene "Gene" Howell Smith, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Mr. Smith was born in Atlanta, but spent much of his life in Hawaii, where he lived at the time of his passing. He was known for his magnetic personality and was loved by many. Private services were held.



