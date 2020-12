SMITH, Erica Nicole



Celebration of Life will be Sat., December 5, 2020 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Street, NE Atlanta, GA 30309. Viewing will be December 4, 12 noon-6 PM at Grissom-Clark Eastlake Chapel. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home. 404-373-3191. www.grissom-clarkfh.com