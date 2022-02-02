SMITH, Elinor
Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Elinor Smith, of Decatur, GA will be Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM; Grace United Methodist Church, 458 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308. Rev. Jerry D. Black, Eulogist. Live Streaming available at williewatkins.com Interment; Kennedy Memorial Gardens. A wake service will be Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
(404) 758-1731.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
