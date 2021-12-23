Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Smith, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SMITH, Edward

Edward Mack Smith, age 87 of Snellville passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in McRae, Georgia he served 20 years in the United States Air Force returning to Atlanta, Georgia where he eventually retired from AT&T /Lucent Technologies. He is survived by his wife Wanda of 65 years; daughters Stailey Ross (Jim); Kendra Davis (Gary). Adrienne Alverson (Tim), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Memorial Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Edward Mack Smith will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, Lilburn, Georgia, Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Carter, Matilda
Jones, Ruby
Fuller, James
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top