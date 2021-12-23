SMITH, Edward



Edward Mack Smith, age 87 of Snellville passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Born in McRae, Georgia he served 20 years in the United States Air Force returning to Atlanta, Georgia where he eventually retired from AT&T /Lucent Technologies. He is survived by his wife Wanda of 65 years; daughters Stailey Ross (Jim); Kendra Davis (Gary). Adrienne Alverson (Tim), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Memorial Service to Honor and Celebrate the Life of Edward Mack Smith will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church, Lilburn, Georgia, Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039, (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

