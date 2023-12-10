Smith, Donna







SMITH (KIRKHUFF), Donna Luise



Donna Luise Kirkhuff Smith, 69, of Duluth, GA, passed away at home on December 4, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, James B. Smith of Duluth; daughter, Lauren A. Smith of Decatur; and brothers, Mark Kirkuff and Paul Kirkhuff. A lover of music, cooking, and animals, she spent her time surrounded by family and friends. Donna loved helping others. She was dedicated to her computer science career and retired after 35+ years with the government. Donna will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel (770)476-2535.





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