SMITH, Donald F.



Blessed to live 99 years spanning the Model-T and SpaceX, Don died to this life with family by his side on Nov. 19. Born July 25, 1922 to G. Bertram and Vera Smith in Chicago, Don was raised in Hammond (IN) and began Purdue University in 1941. His freshman year was marked by Pearl Harbor and followed by 40 months in the U.S. Army, serving in the Pacific theatre. Ever mindful that "the real heroes didn't come home," Don returned from WW2 to graduate from Purdue, marry Dorothy Jasper, have 4 boys and move to Atlanta in 1968, where he juggled a career in sales and raising a family. Coaching little league sports, family time and travel were joys, even as duty and responsibility meant giving back. During retirement he volunteered thousands of hours at Clairmont Presbyterian, 20 years with the Mike Glenn Basketball Camp for the hearing impaired, and countless hours over 25 years with the Lavista Lions, including retrieving and sorting over 75,000 pairs of donated eyeglasses for the Lion's Lighthouse (until a month before his death). With gratitude to God, his family gives thanks for his life, for his example, and for the promise of the resurrection. Surviving are sons Randy, Doug, Brad (Nancy), Scott (Laura); grandchildren Andrew (Bonnie), Kristen, Josh (Jesse Woodsmith), Rachel (Stephen Fitch), Grace, Cameron and Cole; as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Don was predeceased by his wife of 52 years Dorothy, sister Janet Bolls and niece Linda Brost. Services will be at Clairmont Presbyterian Church at noon on Saturday, Dec. 4 with family receiving friends afterward. Memorials may be made to Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation or to Clairmont Presbyterian.

