SMITH, Deborah



Ms. Deborah Ann Smith, 65, of Scottdale, Georgia passed Thursday, April 8, 2021. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Smith will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. The Service will be Live Streamed. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Ms. Smith will be laid to rest at 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Please visit our website www.levettfuneralhome.com to express your condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656





