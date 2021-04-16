ajc logo
X

Smith, Deborah

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SMITH, Deborah

Ms. Deborah Ann Smith, 65, of Scottdale, Georgia passed Thursday, April 8, 2021. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Smith will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Attendance is by INVITATION only. The Service will be Live Streamed. Due to the COVID-19, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Ms. Smith will be laid to rest at 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Please visit our website www.levettfuneralhome.com to express your condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top