SMITH, Cynthia Williams





Miss. Cynthia Williams Smith of Atlanta a retiree of Atlanta Public Schools (DM Therrell High School and Central Office) passed on Oct. 05, 2020. Services entrusted to Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral, Chapel, and Cremation Services 3047 Campbellton Rd. SW. Atlanta,GA. 30311. Tel# 404-349-2400. (www.smithdennissmithfuneralhome)