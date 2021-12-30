Smith, Cina

SMITH (DUGGAN), Cina Carolyn



MOUNTAIN REST, SC- Cina Carolyn Duggan Smith, 66, a nurse practitioner, naturalist, humorist and former river guide, died Monday, December 20 in Moultrie, GA following an illness.



Cina was born March 6, 1955, in Moultrie to Carolyn McTier Duggan and Carlton Stanley Duggan (both now deceased), the second of four daughters. She was educated in the local public schools where she distinguished herself musically as well as academically. She is remembered for her high school performances in the title roles of the musicals Mame and Hello Dolly and was a member of the Serenaders singing ensemble for four years. In 1978, Cina earned a bachelor's degree in vocal performance from Converse College and then attended the Manhattan School of Music in New York City where she earned a master's degree in voice in 1980. She had a fine mezzo soprano voice and particularly enjoyed singing Early music.



After New York, Cina returned to Moultrie to teach piano and voice and in 1983 married her childhood classmate, Andy Smith. In 1986, they moved to Rabun County, GA and worked as whitewater raft guides for Southeastern Expeditions on the Chattooga River. In 1990, Cina and Andy ran a small hotel on Crooked Island in The Bahama where they made some lifelong Bahamian friends. Upon returning so that Andy could attend the FSU College of Law, Cina entered nursing school and earned associate's, bachelor's, and master's degrees from Darton College and Florida State University. She worked as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room at Archbold Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia, and as a Family Nurse Practitioner in Thomasville and Moultrie, Eastpoint, Florida and, lastly, Clayton, Georgia.



In 2011, Cina and Andy moved to their small farmstead in Mountain Rest, South Carolina near the Chattooga. They joined a lively community of river-related folks, including old friends from their raft-guiding days and made many new friends. Cina retired in 2018 and enjoyed working in the yard, vegetable gardening, making pickles, bicycling, paddling, studying nature, reading, swimming, and her life with Andy, friends and family. Beautiful, wonderful Cina did not seek attention but knew what to do with it when she got it. She was identified by her sweetness, humor, intelligence, courage, and sense of adventure as well as her generosity and gift for imitations.



In addition to her parents, Cina was predeceased by her sister, Rebecca Gilbert Chancellor, brother, Albert Kirven Gilbert III, nephews, Wickham Barders Chancellor and Alexander Clarendon Chancellor II and brother-in-law, Harold Frank Qualls. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Jubal Smith of Mountain Rest; mother, Rebecca Gilbert Duggan of Columbus, GA; sisters, Julia Virginia Duggan of Missoula, MT, Mary Stanley Duggan Casadonte (Tony) of Atlanta, GA, Elizabeth Duggan Alford (John) of Tallahassee, FL, Susan Virginia Gilbert (Ron Marsh) of Columbus, GA and Laurie Black Gilbert of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Murphy Pearce Gilbert (Sabina) of Flat Rock, NC and James Edgar Chancellor III (Kathy) of Columbus, GA; nephews and nieces, Lawrence Ethan Smith (Debbie) of San Francisco, CA, Reid Carlton Smith (Anisha) of Butte, MT, Erin Walker Smith (Rich) of Atlanta, GA, James Edgar "Chance" Chancellor IV (Julie) of Columbus, GA, Mary Rebecca Ramseur of Atlanta, GA, Sarah Francis Smith (Luke) of Atlanta, GA, Albert Kirven Gilbert IV (Dana) of Washington, DC, Kathleen Wells Chancellor of Atlanta, GA, Jane Alexander Gilbert of Bloomington, IN, Benjamin McTier Casadonte of Atlanta, GA, Murphy Pearce Gilbert, Junior of Clemson, SC, and Carolyn Jean Casadonte of Missoula, MT.



Two Gatherings for Cina will be held: one at the Colquitt County Arts Center in Moultrie, Georgia at 3 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022, and a second in March or April 2022 in Long Creek, SC. Please check www.cobbfuneralchapel.com for details and for charities to make memorial donations to in honor of Cina. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

