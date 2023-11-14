Smith, Cheryl

SMITH (Gibson), Cheryl Ann



Cheryl Gibson Smith died on the morning of June 12, 2023, in her home in Atlanta, Georgia from a recurrence of breast cancer. Cheryl was born in Bartow, Florida on November 14, 1952. She was the second child of Ann and Dr. Clyde Gibson. Cheryl graduated from Bartow High School in 1970 and received her degree in Early Childhood Education from University of Georgia in 1974. She began her teaching career through an exchange program in Australia, where she served as a mentor to her fellow teachers. During her two years there, she took advantage of school breaks to travel extensively in Southeast Asia, beginning her lifelong adventures in travel.



Her family settled in Atlanta where Cheryl began working with childcare programs through the YMCA. She was sought out by a consortium of four downtown businesses to set up a childcare program for their employees' children which was housed in Rich's Department Store- an innovative answer to needs of families for quality care close to work. Slots in her center were highly sought after and the program was recognized for its quality and family-supportive policies. When Rich's closed their downtown store, Cheryl once again, was tapped to develop a childcare program through a public-private partnership. The



Downtown Child Development Center provided a quality childcare program for 120 children of working parents employed by the federal government and private businesses. The DCDC was considered such an innovative and successful program that President Bill Clinton, as well as many other political figures, traveled to Atlanta to visit the program and spotlight her efforts.



Cheryl was a sought after trainer, speaker, lecturer, and commentator on early childhood issues throughout her career. During her later years, she worked with the Netherlands Company, Pyramid, to write developmentally appropriate early childhood curricula. She was the Vice Principal at Nido De Aguilas School in Chile for two years which led her to become a trainer for teachers of young children for the American International Schools, traveling to India, Thailand, and China among other sites over the years. Wherever Cheryl worked or trained, providing children with safe, high-quality, developmentally appropriate care was always her focus. Through her work as a Childcare Center Director, curriculum developer, or teacher trainer, Cheryl had a tremendous impact, making thousands of children's lives better.



As gifted as she was an educator, Cheryl was an equally fantastic mother, grandmother, and friend to anyone with whom she had the opportunity to connect. She had a unique ability to listen and relate to people from all walks of life. She had the biggest heart and it led her to create a large village of friends that became family. She will be missed greatly.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her son, Ian Aldridge Smith; brother, Clyde Allen Gibson; mother and father, Ann and Dr. Clyde Gibson. Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Sommer Smith; grandson, Fin White; sister-in-law, Deanna Gibson; niece and nephew Anna Mae and William Gibson; and many other close family and friends.



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