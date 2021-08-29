Smith, Catharine

SMITH (HAPPOLDT), Catharine "Kay"



On Sunday August 22, Kay Happoldt Smith was called home after battling ovarian cancer for more than 3 years. She is preceded by her parents, Albert and Mary Happoldt, her brother Albert Happoldt Jr. and her sister Marylou Happoldt Jackson. Kay was born in Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA in 1940 and graduated from Spring Street Elementary School and later from Grady High School. During her high school years, she was a member of Rich's teen board and was also named as Miss Georgia Peach. After graduating from Grady High School, Kay attended the University of Georgia. While at Georgia she majored in Business, graduated Cum Laude and also actively participated as a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Kay married her high school sweetheart in 1960, Tom Cook Smith, while still in school at Georgia, and graduated from UGA a year later in 1961.



Kay and Tom lived in Athens, GA when they first got married and Kay taught high school for two years at Commerce High School. Shortly thereafter, Kay and Tom moved to Dunwoody, GA where they raised their 2 children over the next 20 years. They were members of Dunwoody United Methodist Church and active members of the Atlanta Athletic Club, where she developed many of her long- lasting friendships through the women's 18-hole group. Kay was the AAC Women's Golf Club Champion in 1975. During these same years, she was active in the WSGA (Women's Southern Golf Association). After 4 years of active participation as the Secretary with the WSGA, she was elected as President of the WSGA and served in this capacity for 2 years. Kay treasured her time with the WSGA traveling to different golf courses across the southeast and meeting many new friends.



Kay also loved gardening throughout her lifetime. She joined The Pine Tree Garden Club of Atlanta in 1973 and served as Vice President and President in 1978 and 1979. She has been an honorary member for the past 15 years. Kay also was a member of the Fulton County Federation of Garden Clubs as well as Garden Club of Georgia, where she served on numerous committees. If she wasn't playing golf, you could find her in the garden tending to her dahlias and raspberries.



Kay spent her golden years in Highlands, NC playing golf at Highlands Country Club with friends, volunteering for the Literacy Council and sat on the board for 5 years. Kay also spent endless hours volunteering for the Sunshine School at Highlands Presbyterian Church, where she was an active member for over 14 years. Her prized possession was her 4 grandchildren. She was their biggest fan and never missed a game, graduation, or other meaningful event. Kay leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Tom; two children, Tracey Catharine Reed (Smith) and husband Kent Bingham Reed of Blairsville, GA and Kenneth Happoldt Smith and wife Sheri Lingle Smith of Atlanta, GA; as well as 4 wonderful grandchildren, William Peyton Smith, Catharine Kendall Smith, Knox Bingham Reed, and Stockton Hazen Reed. Kay lived a wonderful life and for those that knew her, every day was a great day. She lived life to its fullest and truly enjoyed her family, making friends and playing golf and gardening.



Kay was a beacon of God's love for all of us and poured her heart and soul into everyone she met - we'll never know how many lives she truly affected but those that knew her realize they were truly blessed to have spent time with her. She had a great walk with God and showed everyone how to take care of and love people.



Graveside service will be private for immediate family.



It's been a tough couple of days but the love and support we've experienced from everyone has been overwhelming. We want to make sure that each of you know how much we appreciate your love, prayers and support.



Given the current concerns with Covid, we have decided to postpone the Celebration of Life scheduled for Friday, August 27 at 3pm. Mom would not want us to put anyone's health at risk for her benefit - she always thought about others and we as a family feel we should honor her legacy by thinking the same way.



We hope you understand our decision and will communicate future plans at a later date.



Per Kay's wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers all donations go to the Literacy Council and the Sunshine School in Highlands, NC.



